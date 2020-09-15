A drama series about the making of 'The Godfather' is set to air on CBS's new streaming service.

The iconic film - which starred Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone - will be the focus of an upcoming drama on Paramount+, which is the rebrand of CBS All Access and is set to launch in 2021.

Looking forward to the launch, Bob Bakish, the CEO of ViacomCBS, said: ''Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling.

''With Paramount+, we're excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy.''

'The Offer' will be a 10-episode series from executive producer Michael Tolkin, which will centre on Al Ruddy's experience of producing 'The Godfather'.

CBS has also announced plans to air a reboot of BET's 'The Game', and revive VH1's 'Behind The Music', which gave fans an insight into the lives of pop music's most influential artists.

What's more, Paramount+ will screen 'The Real Criminal Minds', a docu-series based on the crime-drama TV series.

'The Godfather' is widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made, and director Francis Ford Coppola previously described Brando as one of his heroes.

The acclaimed filmmaker - who also helmed 'Apocalypse Now' - admitted to being wowed by Brando's thirst for knowledge.

Speaking about the late Hollywood icon - who died of respiratory failure in 2004 - Coppola explained: ''He could talk for hours about termites, or about the early Chinese settlers in America, or how shortwave radios worked.

''He just had this wonderful appetite to understand things.''