Mark Wright is keen to return to football.

The reality star turned television presenter is keen to go back to the beautiful game, which he played as a youngster.

He said: ''I would definitely debate pursuing football. Before it's too late that's something I would love to do. I am toying with the idea of having one last shot. I have been thinking about it lately. But if I do it, it has to be now because I'm 33. I came away from football too young if you ask me. I ruined my career by my own faults when I was 21 and it's something that has always stuck with me. I have definitely been toying with the idea and will review it over the next month and decide if I want to give it a go.''

And Mark is already plotting his return and he would want to play for the professional leagues, if he was to go back.

He added: ''I was asked to go to Billericay Town but if I think if I was to do it - Billericay are a great club but if I was to do it I'd want to play for the professional leagues because that would be the whole point. I played at Billericay's level for a while when I was young but the thing I never did was play for the football professional league because I retired too young so if I could go back and give it that one shot and document it for a TV show, that's what I'd want.''

Mark ''ruined'' his football career because of a lack of confidence.

He told the Mail Online: ''I was flying when I was at Tottenham as a youth team player and I was pushing to play in the first team but I went away one summer and didn't train and took my foot off the gas. I went back to training and I was overweight and unfit. I was out of shape and not the player I once was and I lost my confidence, which ruined my career. I am so driven now as I remember that moment and what I did and I don't want it to ever happen again.''