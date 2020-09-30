Mark Wright is keen to return to football, after ''ruining'' his career when he was younger.
Mark Wright is keen to return to football.
The reality star turned television presenter is keen to go back to the beautiful game, which he played as a youngster.
He said: ''I would definitely debate pursuing football. Before it's too late that's something I would love to do. I am toying with the idea of having one last shot. I have been thinking about it lately. But if I do it, it has to be now because I'm 33. I came away from football too young if you ask me. I ruined my career by my own faults when I was 21 and it's something that has always stuck with me. I have definitely been toying with the idea and will review it over the next month and decide if I want to give it a go.''
And Mark is already plotting his return and he would want to play for the professional leagues, if he was to go back.
He added: ''I was asked to go to Billericay Town but if I think if I was to do it - Billericay are a great club but if I was to do it I'd want to play for the professional leagues because that would be the whole point. I played at Billericay's level for a while when I was young but the thing I never did was play for the football professional league because I retired too young so if I could go back and give it that one shot and document it for a TV show, that's what I'd want.''
Mark ''ruined'' his football career because of a lack of confidence.
He told the Mail Online: ''I was flying when I was at Tottenham as a youth team player and I was pushing to play in the first team but I went away one summer and didn't train and took my foot off the gas. I went back to training and I was overweight and unfit. I was out of shape and not the player I once was and I lost my confidence, which ruined my career. I am so driven now as I remember that moment and what I did and I don't want it to ever happen again.''
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.