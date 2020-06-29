Mark Wright found lockdown ''massively tough'' at first.

The 33-year-old presenter never feels better than when he's at peak fitness but he didn't work out at all for the first two weeks of restrictions being imposed in the UK to slow the spread of coronavirus.

He said: ''I found it tough at the beginning, massively.

''When I train I feel amazing mentally. But when all this started I didn't work out for over two weeks. I thought if I tell everyone I'm going to do an Instagram Live workout at 9am every day then I've got to get up.''

But now, after recently qualifying as a personal trainer and re-finding motivation, the Heart DJ is feeling better than ever.

He added in an interview with Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''Mentally I am now in the best place I have ever been in my life.''

Despite his initial struggles, Mark has embraced the big ''positive'' aspects of having to stay at home, in particular being able to spend quality time with his wife Michelle Keegan as their careers usually keep them apart.

He said: ''I always like to find a positive in life, and the positive I would take from all the negative in the world right now is that me and Michelle got to spend time together doing normal things that you are supposed to do. It has been a great time for us on a personal level.''

Elsewhere in the interview, the former 'Extra' host shared his delight that his matchmaking between sister Jessica Wright and her now-fiance William Lee-Kemp paid off.

He said: ''I'm over the moon they're getting married. I was the one that set those two up. The minute I met Will I could tell he was right up my sister's street.''