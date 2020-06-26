Mark Wright has asked Robbie Williams if the singer would be ''alright'' with him and Michelle Keegan calling their daughter Teddy, if they have a child one day.

The 33-year-old radio DJ revealed he and his actress wife Michelle are yet to try for a baby, but if they did have a girl she would love to call the little one Theodora, or Teddy for short, the same as Robbie's seven-year-old child, so he checked whether the 'Angels' hitmaker would be OK with it.

Mark asked Robbie: ''I've got something to ask you actually, in case this happens.

''Me and my wife, we're not trying for kids yet, I'm gonna state that, however we hopefully one day will have kids and she loves both 'Teddy' and 'Theodora', right, and said - I mean she saw a picture I think of you and the family - and said, 'Oh I love that name so much'.

''I'm asking you, if it comes to it and she wants to call the kid Theodora or Teddy, are you gonna be alright with that?''

Robbie had no issues with Mark naming her daughter Theodora, and admitted he ''stole'' the name from Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, who has a 35-year-old daughter Theodora.

He said: ''Absolutely. Listen, who was it, it was Keith Richards has a daughter called Theodora and I remember back in the day, maybe 20 years ago, thinking what a beautiful name.

''So I stole it from Keith Richards so don't you worry about that!''

Robbie also admitted he wanted his daughter Theodora's first name to be Teddy, rather than a nickname, but his wife Ayda Field, insisted she should be called Theodora on her birth certificate because it would make her sound more ''professional'' later on in life.

Speaking on Mark's Heart evening radio show, Robbie - who also has children Charlton, five, Colette, 20 months, and Beau, three months, with his wife - added: ''Also, you can have the Theodora but Teddy is Teddy and she will always be Teddy to me.

''Mum - Ayda - made me call her the long name just in case she wants to be a professional of some sort but she's just Teddy, you know.''