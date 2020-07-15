Mark Wright appreciates nights in with his wife more because of lockdown.

The television presenter and former reality star has been spending much more time at home with his wife Michelle Keegan due to the coronavirus pandemic and he admits getting ''smashed'' with his friends doesn't appeal as much now.

Speaking about his lockdown habits, he said: ''I didn't have a coffee today for the first time since lockdown started. I just felt lethargic in the gym, I was actually in a bad mood. I feel like I'm becoming a bit dependent on an espresso in the morning. I do my 9am workout on an empty stomach and I need energy, so I would absolutely say my caffeine intake has gone up ... I've used alcohol a lot more sensibly. I've been using it a lot more regularly, but probably more like how you're supposed to. Once or twice a week I'll have a glass of wine or two with dinner, whereas back in the day I'd wait for the weekend and get absolutely smashed with my mates. That'll definitely be a habit I take forward in life: the idea of smashing shots doesn't really appeal to me, but a lovely dinner with my wife and having a lovely glass of wine appeals a lot more.''

And Mark admits he has had some tough days in lockdown, but he has tried to stay positive as much as possible and uses exercise to help him cope.

He added to GQ: ''I'm lucky enough to say I don't suffer from any serious mental health issues, although everybody - I believe, I hope it's not just me - will wake up and feel a bit down, a bit negative about life, even when there's no reason to. Lockdown brings that on more because there's more time to think, less time out of the house, so I do worry for people who suffer from mental health issues in a more serious way and I hope things get better. What works for me is training.''