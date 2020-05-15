Mark Wahlberg is in talks to star in Netflix spy movie 'Our Man in New Jersey'.
Deadline report that the 'The Departed' star would play a working class James Bond-type character in the action flick.
Mark is also in line to produce the film alongside Stephen Levinson, who came up with the idea for the story.
'Safe House' writer David Guggenheim is also in talks to pen the script.
Mark and Stephen recently worked with Netflix on the action comedy 'Spenser Confidential', in which Wahlberg played the titular character.
Rapper Post Malone also starred and Mark revealed how the pair snuck a beer onto the set to help the musician ''calm the nerves'' ahead of his first acting role.
The 48-year-old actor said: ''You know, he likes his Bud Light, and when he showed up to the set he thought, 'Well, I could just take a 12-pack.'
''You can't do that. We were able to sneak one in, in a Dunkin' Donuts cup... I got one in. It just was just to calm the nerves. It was the acting debut.''
The pair were friends before working together in the movie and Mark explained how he convinced the 'Circles' hitmaker to take his first steps onto the big screen.
He said: ''He and I were friends. We were hanging out at my house one night and he was just going on and on about how he wanted to die in a movie.
''And I was like, 'Well, I don't know about dying in it, but I'd like to see acting in a movie.' And I knew he could pull it off.''
