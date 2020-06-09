Mark Wahlberg's London restaurant has closed down.

The 'Ted' actor - whose Wahlburgers eatery opened in Covent Garden in May last year - is part of a chain run by his chef brother Paul and their other sibling Donnie, but the impact of the coronavirus pandemic means the establishment has had to close its doors.

As quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, a spokeswoman confirmed: ''Our franchisee had to make the difficult decision to close this location due to the financial impacts of the pandemic on the restaurant industry.''

Wahlburgers was hoping to expand across the UK after opening 25 sites in the US.

Last month, the restaurant chain teamed up with Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House to donate food to front line staff working during the ongoing global health crisis.

He said in a recent statement: ''We're somewhat used to getting accolades, so it was nice to help champion for someone else and give them the credit they deserve.

''Not being able [to have our restaurants] fully operational these past several weeks has been heartbreaking for our entire organisation.

''But that hasn't stopped our commitment to supporting the communities we serve however we can.''

Meanwhile, Mark previously shared his own food routine, revealing he starts eating at two in the morning.

He said ''I start at, like, 2 a.m. Egg whites and Ezekiel bread with some almond butter. Then I have some Greek yogurt and a shake. And turkey burgers with sweet potato. Then I have a chicken.

''The kids are eating pancakes and I'm just roasting a chicken, and the whole house smells like chicken, and they are like, 'Dad, you are disgusting.' I've had all those meals already today, and I just had a tuna salad. And I'm looking forward to some whitefish in about an hour.''