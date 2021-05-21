Mark Strong has confirmed that he won't be appearing as Doctor Sivana in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'.
Mark Strong won't be appearing in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'.
The 57-year-old star played the villainous Doctor Sivana in the original 2019 film but confirmed that he will not be reprising his role, although he is looking forward to watching Dame Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu playing antagonists in the upcoming movie.
Mark told ComicBook.com: "You're not going to see me in the sequel. Finally, I'm allowed to say it. I've had to sort of bite my tongue for so long, but I think they're about to start filming in Atlanta and I'm very happy to give way to Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, who I think are going to make a couple of fantastic villains."
The star features in the new movie 'Cruella', which sees Emma Stone playing the iconic Cruella de Vil in an origin story for the '101 Dalmatians' villain, and believes that the project is the perfect showcase for more female baddies.
Mark said: "I mean, judging by the performances of Emma Thompson and Emma Stone in 'Cruella', it's time for the female villains, I think."
Strong also reflected on his experience in the first 'Shazam!' movie and why it is such a good family film.
He explained: "I think it's so much fun. You know, my boys absolutely loved that film and all their pals just thought it was great.
"And it's got, you know, Zach (Levi) has got such an irrepressible sort of sense about him that it's just very watchable. And all the boys in it were, all the family, you know, they were fantastic.
"So it's got those cozy, family values. It's got good over evil. It's got everything you want from that kind of movie."
Asleep In The Back is less claustrophobic than some of Elbow's other material, it doesn't envelope you and wrap you up, there is still wriggle room...
Put down the weight-loss smoothie and indulge in some carbs.
We all need to listen to Billie right now.
As 'normal life' seems to be a few steps closer, as the first experimental music events take place, and as everyone gears up for a summer of...
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
The Weeknd, DaBaby, Pop Smoke and Gabby Barrett land multiple nominations.
As a new, vital, immediate and pivotal era in music was just about to break, AC/DC signed a record deal that would see them launch their incredible...
A birth certificate blunder of epic proportions.
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
In 1980, a group of six armed terrorists storm the Iranian embassy in London, taking...
Elizabeth Sloane is a lobbyist and often finds herself facing off against some of the...
Although it contains some memorably outrageous comedy moments, this movie (retitled The Brothers Grimsby for...
Nobby and Sebastian are long lost brothers who live completely different lives. Sebastian is a...
With virtually the same tone as they used in their superhero spoof Kick-Ass, filmmakers Matthew...
A biopic that plays out like a cerebral thriller, this film traces the life of...
It's World War II and things are looking bleak as the allies struggle to decipher...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...
Alan Turing is a mathematician whose genius leads him to be enlisted in a major...
Christine Lucas is suffering from a complicated form of amnesia whereby she cannot remember anything...
With a premise that feels almost Inception-like, this brainy thriller plays around with memories in...