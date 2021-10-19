Mark Strong has revealed that a drunken night out with future 007 Daniel Craig prevented him for landing a role as a 'James Bond' villain opposite Pierce Brosnan.
Mark Strong missed out on the chance to play a Bond villain after he spent the night drinking with Daniel Craig.
The 58-year-old actor has revealed that he auditioned to play a bad guy opposite Pierce Brosnan as the legendary spy but an evening spent boozing with a future 007 dashed his hopes.
Mark – who starred with Daniel in the 1990s TV drama 'Our Friends in the North' - told the Radio Times magazine: "I was up for a villain in one of the Pierce Brosnan films – I can't remember which – and I had learnt my lines.
"And I was quite cocky about that. Because when I started out auditioning, you didn't learn your lines, you just read them with the director.
"But the night before, I went out for a drink with Danny – this was way before he was Bond. And unfortunately, I had a bit too much to drink."
Mark explained how his drunken night came back to haunt him at the audition as he completely forgot his lines.
The 'Cruella' star said: "So I got to the audition the next day, thinking it would all just come back to me.
"But when I got in the room I dried. The more I couldn't remember the lines, the hotter I got, the more I started to sweat, and the worse it got.
"I didn't get the job. It was excruciating."
Despite their drunken antics costing him a part, Mark praised the way that Daniel has coped with the fame and pressure that comes with being Bond as he bows out as 007 in 'No Time To Die'.
Mark explained: "You have to have the mental capability for it, as we're finding from all these reality shows like 'Love Island'.
"You think you want fame; you get on these shows, you get noticed, and then the brutal eye of the world's attention can be really detrimental.
"Fame isn't joyous in the way you think it is."
Olly Alexander AKA Years & Years pulls us into a sexy fantasy world in the trippy video for his latest single ‘Crave’.
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
In 1980, a group of six armed terrorists storm the Iranian embassy in London, taking...
Elizabeth Sloane is a lobbyist and often finds herself facing off against some of the...
Although it contains some memorably outrageous comedy moments, this movie (retitled The Brothers Grimsby for...
Nobby and Sebastian are long lost brothers who live completely different lives. Sebastian is a...
With virtually the same tone as they used in their superhero spoof Kick-Ass, filmmakers Matthew...
A biopic that plays out like a cerebral thriller, this film traces the life of...
It's World War II and things are looking bleak as the allies struggle to decipher...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...
Alan Turing is a mathematician whose genius leads him to be enlisted in a major...
Christine Lucas is suffering from a complicated form of amnesia whereby she cannot remember anything...
With a premise that feels almost Inception-like, this brainy thriller plays around with memories in...