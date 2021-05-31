Mark Strong would relish the opportunity to reprise his character Merlin in the 'Kingsman' franchise.
Mark Strong would love to make another 'Kingsman' movie - even though his character has already died.
The 57-year-old actor previously starred as Merlin in 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' and 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle', and although his character is now dead, he'd still love to reprise the role.
He shared: "I would love to because I love making those movies and I thought that triumvirate, that collection of, you know, me, Colin [Firth] and Taron [Egerton] was really, it was a great little gang."
Mark admitted to feeling sad when his character died in the second movie.
He told JoBlo.com: "I was quite sad, I think as were a lot of people, when he comes to his dynamic end, shall we say, at the end of the second one."
Despite his acting success, Mark has made a concerted effort to keep a low profile over the years.
The film star loves his job but he doesn't crave fame, as he values being able to live his life away from the spotlight.
He previously explained: "At the beginning I didn’t know what fame was or how it could affect your life, so I was probably eager to be noticed and try to become well known, because I believed then, like most young actors, that it would lead to more work. What actually happens is that good work leads to more work.
"Over the years I’ve been doing it I’ve seen people I know very well become extremely famous and there is nothing about it that I would recommend. I can’t imagine anything worse than being in a position that you’re not allowed to live your life privately."
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
In 1980, a group of six armed terrorists storm the Iranian embassy in London, taking...
Elizabeth Sloane is a lobbyist and often finds herself facing off against some of the...
Although it contains some memorably outrageous comedy moments, this movie (retitled The Brothers Grimsby for...
Nobby and Sebastian are long lost brothers who live completely different lives. Sebastian is a...
With virtually the same tone as they used in their superhero spoof Kick-Ass, filmmakers Matthew...
A biopic that plays out like a cerebral thriller, this film traces the life of...
It's World War II and things are looking bleak as the allies struggle to decipher...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...
Alan Turing is a mathematician whose genius leads him to be enlisted in a major...
Christine Lucas is suffering from a complicated form of amnesia whereby she cannot remember anything...
With a premise that feels almost Inception-like, this brainy thriller plays around with memories in...