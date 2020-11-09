Mark Strong revealed that he had a "great time" working on 'Cruella' and teased that the flick will "throw a light" on the development of the iconic villain Cruella de Vil.
Mark Strong had a "great time" working on 'Cruella'.
The 57-year-old actor plays the role of Boris in the new Disney flick based on the '101 Dalmatians' villain Cruella de Vil and relished working with director Craig Gillespie and stars such as Emma Stone and Dame Emma Thompson.
Mark explained: "I had a great time. Craig Gillespie, who directed it, I was a big fan of. I loved 'I, Tonya' and I loved 'Lars and the Real Girl', the films he made before I got to know him. Just liking the stuff he'd made meant that we wanted to work together, and he asked me to play this part in 'Cruella'."
The 'Temple' star continued: "It was fantastic being on set. It's such a massive production. There are huge fashion and ballroom sequences in it, which are just so impressive.
"I got to be on set during those days and spend most of my time with the two Emmas – Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. It was just great being able to shoot the breeze with those guys during the downtime, and then play with them, telling this fantastical story that I think people are thoroughly going to enjoy, when the cameras were rolling."
Stone plays the titular role in 'Cruella' and Mark revealed that the film will "throw a light" on the origins of the iconic villain.
He told Collider: "What the film does, which is brilliant, is try to throw a light on where the Cruella that we think we know has come from. It's a development story, as you see Cruella grow into the Cruella de Vil that we know and love to hate."
