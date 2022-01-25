Mark Strong and Jodie Turner-Smith have boarded the cast of 'Murder Mystery 2'.

The pair will be joined in the sequel by Melanie Laurent, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Zurin Villanueva with John Kani and Adeel Akhtar set to reprise their roles from the first film.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, who led the ensemble for the 2019 movie, are also set to return for the new project.

The flick will shoot in Paris and the Caribbean but details regarding the plot are being kept under wraps for the time being. Jeremy Garelick will be directing this time with James Vanderbilt once again penning the script.

The first 'Murder Mystery' film followed New York police officer Nick (Sandler) and his wife Audrey (Aniston) as they went on a European vacation to reinvigorate the spark in their marriage, only to be framed for the death of an elderly billionaire and forced to go on the run.

Upon its release, the film secured the largest opening weekend of any film in Netflix's history and is Sandler's most successful project with the streaming service to date.

Both Adam and Jennifer will serve as producers on the new movie for Happy Madison and Echo Films respectively.

The movie will mark the latest collaboration between the 'Happy Gilmore' actor and the streaming giant – as part of a deal that was first signed in 2014 and extended in 2020.

Netflix chief Ted Sarandos said previously: "Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can't get enough of him. They love his stories and his humour, as we saw with 'Murder Mystery'. So I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world."