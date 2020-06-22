Sir Mark Rylance is to star in golf comedy 'The Fantastic Flitcrofts'.

The Oscar-winning actor will make his big-screen comedy debut in the movie, which has been penned by 'Paddington 2' writer Simon Farnaby.

Mark will play the role of the hapless Maurice Flitcroft, who somehow managed to gain entry to The Open Championship in 1976. He went on to shoot the worst round in the history of the tournament.

The movie will be directed by Craig Roberts and Farnaby has adapted the story from the book 'The Phantom of the Open', which he co-wrote with Scott Murray.

'The Fantastic Flitcrofts' will be produced by Nichola Martin for Baby Cow Films and is to be distributed by Cornerstone Films.

Rylance, whose previous credits include 'Dunkirk' and 'The BFG', is delighted to star in a comedy project, having experienced the genre on stage.

The 60-year-old actor said: ''I am particularly thrilled to be offered a comedy. I have had some of my best times in the theatre in comedies, Boeing Boeing, and Twelfth Night in the West End and on Broadway.

''This is the first comic film I have ever been offered. A comedy of character and situation which I love.''

Nichola added: ''We are so excited to be bringing this very special project to life. Simon, Craig and Mark are an exquisite trio, and Maurice's story - celebrating the power of the imagination and the bonds of family - is the perfect tale of hope for our times.''