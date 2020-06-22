Sir Mark Rylance will make his big-screen comedy debut in golf movie 'The Fantastic Flitcrofts'.
Sir Mark Rylance is to star in golf comedy 'The Fantastic Flitcrofts'.
The Oscar-winning actor will make his big-screen comedy debut in the movie, which has been penned by 'Paddington 2' writer Simon Farnaby.
Mark will play the role of the hapless Maurice Flitcroft, who somehow managed to gain entry to The Open Championship in 1976. He went on to shoot the worst round in the history of the tournament.
The movie will be directed by Craig Roberts and Farnaby has adapted the story from the book 'The Phantom of the Open', which he co-wrote with Scott Murray.
'The Fantastic Flitcrofts' will be produced by Nichola Martin for Baby Cow Films and is to be distributed by Cornerstone Films.
Rylance, whose previous credits include 'Dunkirk' and 'The BFG', is delighted to star in a comedy project, having experienced the genre on stage.
The 60-year-old actor said: ''I am particularly thrilled to be offered a comedy. I have had some of my best times in the theatre in comedies, Boeing Boeing, and Twelfth Night in the West End and on Broadway.
''This is the first comic film I have ever been offered. A comedy of character and situation which I love.''
Nichola added: ''We are so excited to be bringing this very special project to life. Simon, Craig and Mark are an exquisite trio, and Maurice's story - celebrating the power of the imagination and the bonds of family - is the perfect tale of hope for our times.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
It’s the year 2045 and the only way to survive on Earth is to escape...
Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
In one of the biggest military disasters in British history, 400,000 soldiers found themselves stranded...
For his adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic, Steven Spielberg reunited with screenwriter Melissa Mathison,...
One of Roald Dahl's most popular children's novels The BFG is once again going to...
Sophie and the other girls at Mrs. Clonkers orphanage share a big sleeping dorm and...
Sophie has spent her life alone. She lives in an orphanage full of girls just...
Steven Spielberg takes on the Cold War with a stately, sentimental thriller that gurgles along...
It's the height of the Cold War and things are getting tense between Russia and...
James Donovan is a simple insurance lawyer from Brooklyn, New York whose cases have never...
In 1960, the hard work of many good people was tested greatly. The height of...
While Sean Penn lends this thriller some political subtext, the fact remains that it's actually...