Stage and screen star Mark Rylance has revealed he ''won't be that upset'' if cinemas close.
Mark Rylance ''won't be that upset'' if cinemas close.
The movie industry has come under financial strain amid the coronavirus pandemic and Mark, 60, has admitted he'd happily prioritise the theatre industry over the survival of cinemas.
He said: ''If cinemas all close up I won't be that upset.
''When I go out I want to go to something live. I want to have the soul of the person in the room. And though there is soul in film, it isn't in the room with you.
''At a great play, opera or piece of live music there is a collective consciousness, in my experience, that's in the room. It's different than cinema.''
Mark has enjoyed success on stage and screen during his career.
But the veteran actor is dreading the idea of film sets being turned into a ''laboratory experiment'' because of the pandemic.
He told the Times newspaper: ''That sounds like hell. Everyone in suits and masks? And not working together?
''It's always been about community for me. It's the fun of being with other people. And if it becomes a laboratory experiment, then it's not for me.''
Mark also hopes the theatre industry will evolve in light of the health crisis.
He reflected: ''I guess my hopes are that some of these big old structures about how you create theatre are going to collapse and the fleeter smaller boats, so to speak, are going to flourish and bring forth new content.
''Because it does seem like there's a hell of a lot of waste, and the freelancers, especially in the theatre community, are out on our own.
''Seventy two percent of the theatre community has received no support at all [during the pandemic]. You see that all the money goes to this 28 percent of permanent staff and the buildings.
''That just wasn't the way that the theatre worked in the 1980s when I joined up; that wasn't the way that so many young artists found their feet and came forward.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
It’s the year 2045 and the only way to survive on Earth is to escape...
Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
In one of the biggest military disasters in British history, 400,000 soldiers found themselves stranded...
For his adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic, Steven Spielberg reunited with screenwriter Melissa Mathison,...
One of Roald Dahl's most popular children's novels The BFG is once again going to...
Sophie and the other girls at Mrs. Clonkers orphanage share a big sleeping dorm and...
Sophie has spent her life alone. She lives in an orphanage full of girls just...
Steven Spielberg takes on the Cold War with a stately, sentimental thriller that gurgles along...
It's the height of the Cold War and things are getting tense between Russia and...
James Donovan is a simple insurance lawyer from Brooklyn, New York whose cases have never...
In 1960, the hard work of many good people was tested greatly. The height of...
While Sean Penn lends this thriller some political subtext, the fact remains that it's actually...