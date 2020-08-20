Mark Ronson has teased the killer vocals on his Miley Cyrus collaboration 'High'.

The pop star previously teased that there will be two or three songs with the studio wizard - who she hooked up with on mega-hit 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' - on her hotly-anticipated seventh record, which will have ''Joan Jett vibes''.

She said: ''Me and Mark, we have about two/ three songs on my next project together ... kind of like Joan Jett vibes to it, just bringing back rock n roll.

''I currently have my dad's haircut, I'm excited to bring that also.''

And now, the 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker has teased that Miley's vocal is ''11/10'' on the track.

Sharing a tweet by a Miley stan account, which reads: ''@MileyCyrus confirmed a new song produced by Mark Ronson that will be on the album called ''High''! #M7 #MidnightSky'', he added: ''this song will make you call every ex you ever had. Miley's vocal is 11/10 (sic)''

Miley - who has just split from boyfriend Cody Simpson - recently dropped the lead single, 'Midnight Sky', which is about her reclaiming the narrative about her life and split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, whom she separated from in August 2019 after seven months of marriage and had their union legally ended in January 2020.

The 27-year-old star previously revealed her new album is ''genre-less'', whilst she teased a duet with punk rock legend Billy Idol called 'Night Crawling'.

The lyrics for the latter track reportedly include: ''Gotta listen when the devil's calling.''

Whilst on another verse, she confesses: ''Sometimes I'm good for nothing, sometimes the best you ever had. Sometimes I need your loving, sometimes I stab you in the back.''

On her diverse-sounding album, she previously teased: ''There's psychedelic elements, there's pop elements, there's more hip-hop-leaning records.

''You know, in the same way I like to kind of just be genderless, I like feeling genre-less.''

Miley's last LP was 2017's 'Younger Now'.