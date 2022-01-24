Mark Ronson has heaped praise on Maneskin's "wildly refreshing" 'Saturday Night Live' performance.

The 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker took to Twitter to declare how "shocked" he was by the "big full sound" coming from the 'Eurovision' 2021 winners on the late-night US programme at the weekend.

The Italian rockers performed their popular cover of The Four Seasons' 'Beggin'' and fan-favourite 'I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE' for their live debut on the legendary show, prompting the studio wizard to react: "shocked by how wildly refreshing it was to hear a big full sound coming from three musicians, one singer and zero backing track on @nbcsnl last night. Nice one @thisismaneskin (sic)"

Maneskin - comprising Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Ethan Torchio, and Thomas Raggi - shot to international stardom after winning the televised song contest with their song 'Zitti e Buoni'.

The 'SNL' gig comes after they supported The Rolling Stones in Las Vegas on their 'No Filter US Tour' in November, and they made their US television debut on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' the month prior.

Meanwhile, Maneskin recently insisted they are more "satisfied" to hear their fans' stories of how they inspired them to come out or dress a certain way, than becoming the biggest band on the planet.

Their 23-year-old singer Damiano said: "A lot of fans tell us, 'You helped my coming out to my parents' or 'I just up like I want to because I never felt confident before'.

"That's more meaningful than any gold record, and makes us satisfied. It's more than music."

And the star insisted there are no egos in the group.

He added: "We won't change, if you are a d***head and you became famous, you're are a famous d***head - but if you are a good person who becomes famous, then you are a famous good person."