Mark Lanegan has died.

The Screaming Trees frontman - who was also a member of Queens Of The Stone Age and The Gutter Twins - passed away at his home in Killarney, Ireland, on Tuesday (22.02.22) aged just 57, though no details about his death have been given at this time.

A statement on his Twitter account confirmed: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland.

"A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley.

"No other information is available at this time. We ask please respect the family privacy."

Tributes from fellow musicians have flooded in since the sad news was announced.

Joy Division and New Order's former bassist, Peter Hook, remembered a "lovely man" who led a "wild life".

Sharing a black and white photo on Twitter, he wrote: "Mark Lanegan was a lovely man. He led a wild life that some of us could only dream of.

"He leaves us with fantastic words and music! Thank god that through all of that he will live forever. RIP Mark. Sleep well. Love Hooky. X(sic)"

Moby, who teamed up with Mark in 2013 on 'The Lonely Night' paid tribute to his "old friend".

He tweeted: "Rest In Peace, old friend. Truly. More and more the best are no longer with us. @marklanegan"

Screaming Trees drummer Mark Pickerel remembered his "big brother".

He tweeted: "Goodbye old friend, I’ll miss you, I love you.

"May you truly Rest in Peace Big Brother

"I hope the angels are taking good care of you today @marklanegan (sic)"

Charlatans singer Tim Burgess tweeted: "Oh no. Terrible news that Mark Lanegan has left us.

"Safe travels man - you'll be missed."

Iggy Pop posted: "Mark Lanegan, RIP, deepest respect for you. Your fan, Iggy Pop (sic)"

Mark - who is survived by wife Shelley Brien - began his career with Screaming Trees in 1984 and produced eight studio albums with the rockers until they split in 2000.

He became a frequent collaborator with Queens of the Stone Age and formed The Gutter Twins with Afghan Whigs' Greg Dulli in 2003.

He also released 11 solo albums and, most recently, appeared on Manic Street Preachers track 'Blank Diary Entry' from their 2021 album 'The Ultra Vivid Lament'.