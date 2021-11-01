Mark Hoppus reunited with Travis Barker to play his first concert since being declared cancer-free at the weekend.

In September, the 'Feeling This' rocker revealed on social media that he had been given the good news by his oncologist, three months after revealing that he was battling an aggressive form of lymphoma.

Mark wrote in an Instagram post at the time: "Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!!

"Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat? (sic)"

And the 49-year-old musician - who donned a Batman disguise - has since joined his 45-year-old bandmate and Escape The Fate's Kevin 'Thrasher' Gruft for Travis' 'House of Horrors' live-streamed Halloween event, which saw them perform Blink classics ‘What’s My Age Again?’, ‘The Rock Show’ and ‘Family Reunion’.

Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne were also special guest performers.

The punk rock star revealed in June that he was battling cancer and was admitted he was "scared" about what could happen to him.

He wrote on social media at the time: "For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all."

In a later update in July, Mark revealed that he had received a test result that indicated that his treatment was working.

He tweeted: "Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatments ahead, but it's the best possible news. Just gonna keep fighting... (sic)"