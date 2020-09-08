Mark Hoppus has teased it's ''a matter of timing'' when it comes to releasing new Simple Creatures music.

The Blink-182 star and All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth launched their side project last year, releasing two EPs, 'Strange Love' and 'Everything Opposite'.

And whilst the pair are keen to put out a third collection, Mark admitted it's ''difficult'' for them to fit in the time to work on their tunes while All Time Low are preparing to release their new record and with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, the 'All The Small Things' hitmaker, who described Simple Creatures as a ''labour of love'', revealed they are just a few songs away from finishing their next EP.

During a video call with Rock Sound, Mark said: ''Simple Creatures is like this ongoing inside joke that the world gets to take part in. The whole concept was everything opposite of what we would do in our bands and we wanted to do something that was different to Blink or All Time Low.

''We want to continue making music but it's very difficult for me and Alex to do it. All Time Low is launching an album and we're in a pandemic so we want to get back in the studio and make more rad stuff but it's a matter of timing.

''We have the beginnings of another EP of music. We just have to finish it up and write a new song or two. But we both love it.

''It's a labour of love and something that we do outside of our normal bands. I think there's no limits and no rules and we can do whatever we want. That's what I also love about Blink, but Blink is this giant machine that takes a long time to pivot and do things. This is something that we do for the love of music and being silly.''