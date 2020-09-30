Mark Hamill, Bette Midler, Kelly Rowland and John Legend were among the stars left hugely unimpressed by President Donald Trump's conduct during his debate with Joe Biden.

The two presidential hopefuls went head-to-head on Tuesday (29.09.20) evening, with the current Commander-in-Chief sparking outrage by repeatedly interrupting and talking over his Democrat rival, taking jibes at his son for his past drug addiction and refusing to condemn a white supremacist group.

'Star Wars' actor Mark tweeted: ''It was embarrassing when tRUMP, after being asked to condemn white supremacists, replied: ''Proud boys, stand back and stand by.'' It was beyond embarrassing, it was downright shameful.(sic)''

And at the end of the debate, he posted: ''That debate was the worst thing I've ever seen & I was in The Star Wars Holiday Special.(sic)''

Meanwhile, Bette - who has been an outspoken critic of the president - admitted she would have ''walked off'' the stage if she'd been involved in the debate, which was moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace.

She tweeted: ''DonaldTrump is utterly disgusting and Chris Wallace is a wuss.

''Joe Biden is a gentleman. Too bad, when dealing with a cornered rat.

''I would have done a mic drop and walked off. Trump is a pig...

''They absolutely should have a kill switch on the microphone or there's no reason to do this again. That was disgraceful.''

Outraged Kelly simply posted: ''WTF!!!....PEOPLE PLEASE VOTE! (sic)''

She also retweeted a number of posters expressing outrage at Trump's failure to condemn white supremacists.

Her Destiny's Child bandmate, Michelle Williams, was equally worked up by the discussion.

She tweeted: ''I didn't know I'd need a dropper full of CBD oil to watch this! #Debates2020(sic)''

'All of Me' hitmaker John called for Trump to be voted out of office.

He posted: ''We can't put ourselves through another 4 years of this walking dumpster fire.''

But former Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui refused to watch because she's unimpressed with either candidate and urged her followers to get involved in local politics instead.

She tweeted:'' Tbh I ain't even watching it.

''I know what it is. Two completely incompetent, unqualified males debating which one has a bigger ego. Politics aren't going to save this nation. Look into local grassroots orgs and mutual aid programs and GET TO WORK if u wanna see change.

''Y'all can be mad at me for telling the truth if you want. You can all vote and you'll see plenty of content over the next few months of me letting u know voting Biden is a ''better'' option; but I stand by what I say. Politics will not save us. This is clearly NOT about the people.''

Asked if she will vote herself, she clarified: ''Yes sir. Because it's one of the many pillars we need to be going off of to get to where we gotta go. Y'all love to take my words and twist them but saying the truth, politics isn't gonna save us. I've made and will continue to make ENDLESS content about how important voting is.(sic)''