Mark Hamill will star opposite comedian Bert Kreischer in 'The Machine', a film inspired by the latter's stand-up routine.
Mark Hamill has been cast in 'The Machine'.
The 69-year-old actor has signed up to star opposite comedian Bert Kreischer in the film inspired by his own life story.
The movie - which has been described as 'The Hangover' meets 'Midnight Run' - is a genre-bending comedy inspired by Bert's real-life adventures and his stand-up routine 'The Machine', which has been viewed over 85 million times.
Bert's drunken past catches up with him 20 years down the road when he and his father are kidnapped by those Bert wronged two decades ago while drunk on a college semester abroad in Russia.
Legendary are backing the project with Bert and Judi Marmel producing the film. Peter Atencio has been tapped to direct with filming taking place in Serbia.
Mark is best known for playing the role of Luke Skywalker in the 'Star Wars' franchise and he recently claimed that George Lucas, the creator of the iconic sci-fi series, wanted a Daffy Duck cartoon shown before every screening to help break the ice with the audience.
Responding to a post about 'Duck Dodgers in the 24 1/2th Century', Mark wrote on Twitter: "George really did want this classic Daffy Duck cartoon shown before every screening of #SW. It would've been an icebreaker to let the audience know what was coming was less than dead serious. I was disappointed when we couldn't get the rights to it & it didn't happen. #TrueStory. (sic)"
Mark returned to play Luke Skywalker in the season two finale of the 'Star Wars' spin-off series 'The Mandalorian' and was thrilled to be given the "unexpected opportunity" to play the character once again.
He tweeted: "I am so grateful to have been given the unexpected opportunity to revisit my character when he was still a symbol of hope & optimism. (sic)"
