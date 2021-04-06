George Lucas wanted a Daffy Duck cartoon shown before every 'Star Wars' screening, according to Mark Hamill.
Mark Hamill claims George Lucas wanted a Daffy Duck cartoon shown before every 'Star Wars' screening to help break the ice with the audience.
The 69-year-old actor - who plays Luke Skywalker in the iconic sci-fi franchise - has revealed via Twitter that the 'Star Wars' creator thought playing the cartoon would let the audience know that the film wasn't "dead serious".
Responding to a tweet about 'Duck Dodgers in the 24 1/2th Century', Mark wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "George really did want this classic Daffy Duck cartoon shown before every screening of #SW. It would've been an icebreaker to let the audience know what was coming was less than dead serious. I was disappointed when we couldn't get the rights to it & it didn't happen. #TrueStory (sic)"
Meanwhile, Mark previously admitted he was "so grateful" he got to reprise his role as Luke Skywalker in 'The Mandalorian'.
The veteran actor made a surprise appearance in the season two finale of the Disney+ series and he was delighted to have been given the "unexpected opportunity" to return to the character, particularly as he was still a "symbol of hope", rather than the embittered figure he was portrayed as in the latter 'Star Wars' trilogy.
He wrote on Twitter: "I am so grateful to have been given the unexpected opportunity to revisit my character when he was still a symbol of hope & optimism. (sic)"
Speaking about his surprise cameo in the show, Mark added: "The fact that we were able to keep my involvement a secret for over a year with no leaks is nothing less than a miracle. A real triumph for spoiler-haters everywhere."
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
Director Dave McCary makes a superb feature debut with this offbeat black comedy, which explores...
When James Pope was just a baby, he was kidnapped from the hospital in which...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
The Rebel Alliance has fallen into an incredibly dark time. With the destruction of their...