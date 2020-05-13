Mark Hamill has ruled out playing Luke Skywalker ever again.

The 68-year-old actor is beloved by 'Star Wars' fans across the globe for his portrayal of the Jedi Knight, whom he first played in 1977's 'A New Hope' and most recently portrayed in 2019 blockbuster 'The Rise of Skywalker', the movie which ends the main saga.

Although Hamill was delighted to get to reprise his most famous role in Disney and Lucasfilm's sequel trilogy he insists he has wielded his lightsaber for the final time.

When asked if he would feature in 'Star Wars' again, he told Entertainment Weekly: ''Oh, I can't imagine that, no. I had a beginning, middle, and end. Those films gave me far more than I ever expected when we started out so it's never even occurred to me.

''My farewell was in 'Episode IX' and it was bittersweet. I love all those people and I certainly have affection for George (Lucas) and the character he created. I'm full of gratitude for what it has given me and my career but I don't want to be greedy.

''There are still so many more stories to tell and so many great actors to tell them, they don't need me.''

Mark also praised the Disney+ television spin-off 'The Mandalorian', as he feels the story of the intergalactic bounty hunter is a return to the original roots of 'Star Wars'.

He said: ''I think they have a wonderful advantage on 'The Mandalorian' in that it's economical storytelling. They don't have the burden of delivering a gigantic special effects extravaganza like the films had to do.

''It sort of gets back to the basics of George envisioning it as a western in space. It has that tone of a Sergio Leone western.

''I'm very impressed with it and to me, a very smart move on their part because you can't keep trying to top ... It's like the superhero movies that have to deliver these gargantuan epics.

''With 'The Mandalorian', they can concentrate more on the characters and the storytelling. I think it's excellent.''