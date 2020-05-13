Mark Hamill has ruled out the prospect of ever playing Luke Skywalker again in any future 'Star Wars' projects.
Mark Hamill has ruled out playing Luke Skywalker ever again.
The 68-year-old actor is beloved by 'Star Wars' fans across the globe for his portrayal of the Jedi Knight, whom he first played in 1977's 'A New Hope' and most recently portrayed in 2019 blockbuster 'The Rise of Skywalker', the movie which ends the main saga.
Although Hamill was delighted to get to reprise his most famous role in Disney and Lucasfilm's sequel trilogy he insists he has wielded his lightsaber for the final time.
When asked if he would feature in 'Star Wars' again, he told Entertainment Weekly: ''Oh, I can't imagine that, no. I had a beginning, middle, and end. Those films gave me far more than I ever expected when we started out so it's never even occurred to me.
''My farewell was in 'Episode IX' and it was bittersweet. I love all those people and I certainly have affection for George (Lucas) and the character he created. I'm full of gratitude for what it has given me and my career but I don't want to be greedy.
''There are still so many more stories to tell and so many great actors to tell them, they don't need me.''
Mark also praised the Disney+ television spin-off 'The Mandalorian', as he feels the story of the intergalactic bounty hunter is a return to the original roots of 'Star Wars'.
He said: ''I think they have a wonderful advantage on 'The Mandalorian' in that it's economical storytelling. They don't have the burden of delivering a gigantic special effects extravaganza like the films had to do.
''It sort of gets back to the basics of George envisioning it as a western in space. It has that tone of a Sergio Leone western.
''I'm very impressed with it and to me, a very smart move on their part because you can't keep trying to top ... It's like the superhero movies that have to deliver these gargantuan epics.
''With 'The Mandalorian', they can concentrate more on the characters and the storytelling. I think it's excellent.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
Director Dave McCary makes a superb feature debut with this offbeat black comedy, which explores...
When James Pope was just a baby, he was kidnapped from the hospital in which...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
The Rebel Alliance has fallen into an incredibly dark time. With the destruction of their...