To coincide with her record release show at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City on November 14th Marissa Nadler has dropped a sun soaked video for 'Lemon Queen'. The last track on Marissa's latest album, 'The Path Of The Clouds', is arguably the best of the 11 stunning compositions, closing out her ninth studio album in spectacular style.
'Lemon Queen', says Marissa, "is the name of a sunflower variety that grows as tall as 8 feet, thriving in full sun. The sunflower points its head directly towards its life force, growing tall and upright. Perennial flowers and trees watch entire generations come and go, season after season, sometimes the only constant in a sea of change. To me there’s something very beautiful about that. This song isn’t about a sunflower, of course. It’s an extremely personal and first person narrative, and the Lemon Queen is there through it all."
Nadler's latest video was shot at a 15th century estate in Umbria, Italy, and features model, actress and ballerina Jessica Relinda Maas Venuat throughout. The soft focus film was directed by author, model and visual artist Eden Tijerina. Eden has worked with Nadler before and clearly has a connection with her music. She said recently that "When I thought of what I might contribute to one of Marissa’s songs, I recalled all the feelings she evoked when I was a troubled teen, playing songs of hers over and over on a battle-scarred iPod. Music was a companion I could rely on, one that provided inspiration and encouragement I couldn’t find anywhere else, as well as a running chronicle to everything I did. Now, as an adult, I realize the depth of her artistry: her uncanny knack for reaching those tender, unexamined areas in your heart you can’t seem to locate. In making this video for Marissa, I wanted to recreate the spaces I used my favourite artists to access, a world like the ones I escaped to after school, watching music videos on a computer at the library, daydreaming that one day I could learn to express myself in such a fulfilling way.”
'The Path Of The Clouds', released on October 29th, has been highly praised by fans and critics alike attaining four and five star reviews across the board. 'Lemon Queen' perfectly compliments Marissa's previous single releases from the album, 'Bessie Did You Make It', 'If I Could Breathe Underwater' and 'Couldn't Have Done The Killing', and, it couldn't be a better precursor to the launch party!
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...