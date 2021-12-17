Marisa Tomei says that she loves the "camaraderie" on set in the Spider-Man films and hopes to work with director Jon Watts again.
Marisa Tomei feels part of a "family" in the Spider-Man franchise.
The 57-year-old actress returns to the role of Aunt May in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and admits that the films have a sense of "camaraderie" that is uncommon in Hollywood.
The star hopes to work with director Jon Watts again on other movies and is pleased to see how lead stars Tom Holland and Zendaya have developed as actors.
Marisa told the I newspaper: "You do feel part of a family, which is very hard to find in Hollywood.
"I love Jon so much and to see Tom and Zendaya grow as artists is very exciting."
Marisa also revealed that she and Jon had an extensive conversation about spiders when she first took on the part.
She said: "And the power of spider medicine, and how the spider in native American culture is the female, as she weaves the web of life. She cares about the community."
Marisa shot to stardom after she played Mona Lisa Vito in the 1992 film 'My Cousin Vinny' – which earned her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress – but she confessed that she was "ill-prepared" for the attention that came her way afterwards.
She explained: "I've felt differently about it at different times of my life... The further I get away from it, the more pleasurable it is. It was pleasurable at the time as well, but then I was ill-prepared for the attention afterwards. But in the actual moment, and the doors it opened, it was wonderful."
The 'In The Bedroom' actress has fought against sexism within the movie industry and is delighted to see that things seem to be changing.
Marisa said: "There are laws being changed now. Then there is the consciousness that has been raised... I cannot tell you what it has meant. I never thought I would see something like this in my life – never!"
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
In this pointed and involving New York drama, the snap of realistic dialogue more than...
After living together for 39 years, Ben (John Lithgow) and George (Alfred Molina) are able...