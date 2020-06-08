Marion Cotillard thinks the fashion industry should ''aim'' to make red carpets green by promoting sustainable fashion.

The 'La Vie En Rose' star feels it is important that red carpets across the world are more sustainable, and she believes this should come from designers and fashion houses across the world.

She said: ''I think this is something that we need to aim for: if you only take half measures you will never push limits back. It is well worth setting the bar super high. We have a long way to go, but at least some creative and amazing brands are already taking this path, so I think we all need to aim to do the best we can.''

And the 44-year-old actress loves walking red carpets herself, particularly at the Cannes Film Festival.

She added to Prestige Online: ''The Cannes red carpet is very special: I've walked it for 18 straight years now and it always brings the same feeling of joy that is hard to describe. It's not stressful but has a kind of mystery to it that never wears off. Each time I'm on this red carpet representing a new movie I'm like the same kid with stars in my eyes. It is kind of funny to have this same feeling over and over again that never becomes just a matter of routine. It's always something new, especially because with most of the movies I have had in Cannes it was the first time for the directors and the other actors, so you see the magic weaving its spell on all those people and it thus remains as fresh as ever.''