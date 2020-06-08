Actress Marion Cotillard thinks the fashion industry should ''aim'' to make red carpets green by promoting sustainable fashion.
Marion Cotillard thinks the fashion industry should ''aim'' to make red carpets green by promoting sustainable fashion.
The 'La Vie En Rose' star feels it is important that red carpets across the world are more sustainable, and she believes this should come from designers and fashion houses across the world.
She said: ''I think this is something that we need to aim for: if you only take half measures you will never push limits back. It is well worth setting the bar super high. We have a long way to go, but at least some creative and amazing brands are already taking this path, so I think we all need to aim to do the best we can.''
And the 44-year-old actress loves walking red carpets herself, particularly at the Cannes Film Festival.
She added to Prestige Online: ''The Cannes red carpet is very special: I've walked it for 18 straight years now and it always brings the same feeling of joy that is hard to describe. It's not stressful but has a kind of mystery to it that never wears off. Each time I'm on this red carpet representing a new movie I'm like the same kid with stars in my eyes. It is kind of funny to have this same feeling over and over again that never becomes just a matter of routine. It's always something new, especially because with most of the movies I have had in Cannes it was the first time for the directors and the other actors, so you see the magic weaving its spell on all those people and it thus remains as fresh as ever.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Gabrielle Rabascal (Marion Cotillard) is in her thirties and still unmarried; an unusual circumstance for...
At just 27 years old, Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan has an almost overwhelming set of...
Hopes were high that this film might finally crack the curse of movies based on...
Callum Lynch is a criminal facing the death sentence but is given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity...
Assassin's Creed sees Michael Fassbender cast as the protagonist Callum Lynch, in this action adventure...
Shakespeare's Scottish play returns to the big screen with earthy energy, visual style and roaring...
Macbeth is a Scottish Duke who is greeted by three witches following a victorious battle....
After a long, hard battle, a Scottish Thane learns of a prophesy that will change...
A Little Girl's Mother has high expectations of her daughter, given her own career success,...
The Dardenne brothers consistently make compelling dramas that win awards, from Rosetta (1999) to The...
While the story centres on twisted moral dilemmas, this 1970s-set thriller takes such a hesitant,...