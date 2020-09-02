As some degree of normality returns to a crazy year and artists stop delaying their overdue album releases (COVID-19 isn't going anywhere any time soon after all), it looks like 2020 may not be a write-off for music in the end. Quarantine has obviously been good for some artists' creativity, because there's some seriously interesting looking releases coming this month alone.

1. Lana Del Rey - Chemtrails over the Country Club

(September 5)

Her last album Norman F***ing Rothwell was in our top 10 albums of 2019, so we were thrilled to hear that we could expect a brand new album only a year later. Initially titled White Hot Forever, Lana Del Rey is giving very little away about her forthcoming record, only this week teasing the video set for the title track. She's never disappointed us yet though.

Marilyn Manson - We Are Chaos

2. Marilyn Manson - We Are Chaos

(September 11)

When will we finally grow out of Marilyn Manson? The answer is, of course, never. We can't wait for his eleventh studio album We Are Chaos and the fact that country musician Shooter Jennings is on board as a producer only serves to pique our interest more. There's also a new drummer (Black Flag's Brandon Pertzborn) and apparently a lot of piano. If you're not intrigued, you're lying.

Everything Everything - Re-Animator

3. Everything Everything - Re-Animator

(September 11)

Now returning on a new indie label, AWAL, Everything Everything are preparing to drop their fifth album Re-Animator and in true Everything style, it looks to be another sensationally dreamy and uplifting album if singles Violent Sun and Planets are anything to go by. Could be just what we need from the Manchester quartet right now.

Idles - Ultra Mono

4. Idles - Ultra Mono

(September 25)

After the epic that was their second album Joy as an Act of Resistance back in 2018, we are seriously giddy for the third offering from these Bristolian rockers. Idles have already debuted at least six of the tracks so far, so frankly we already know we're in for a punk AF treat. They're planning to support the album with a tour in May 2021, so fingers crossed for a more forgiving year ahead.

5. Machine Gun Kelly - Tickets to My Downfall

(September 25)

Rapper MGK has gone down a more pop-punk route for his latest album Tickets to My Downfall, which could be interesting looking at musical guests which include the likes of Blink-182's Travis Barker, Yungblud and Bert McCracken of The Used. His latest single is My Ex's Best Friend featuring Blackbear, and we're actually kind of living for it.