Marilyn Manson refused to use Dave Grohl's throne after getting hurt on stage.

The shock rocker was hospitalised in 2017 when a stage prop - a pair of giant pistols - fell on top of him at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom, and left him having to cancel several gigs.

Speaking on Zane Lowe's Apple Music show, Manson said: ''So I've 10 titanium pins on my leg. Right here ten, just goes from here to here and they're still there.

''They're going to be there forever, but I had to do a year and a half of rehab while on tour. I did a tour with it.

''Then Dave Grohl and Axl Rose graciously offered their chairs. And I said no and I found this electric wheelchair that rose up. And I tried to make it into part of the show and it was not a fun time at all.''

The throne in question was first used by Foo Fighters frontman Dave after he broke his leg in 2015, and Guns N' Roses legend Axl borrowed it when he did the same the following year.

The 'Tainted Love' singer opted against using the prop though, and he insisted his leg ''doesn't bother'' him anymore.

He added: ''It doesn't bother me now. It's actually more of a bionic leg and it doesn't go off at airports either, which is strange. If anyone's heavy metal it's my leg, it's full heavy metal.''

The 51-year-old star also opened up on how he avoided taking painkillers after the accident, and explained his reasoning after taking them ''recreationally'' in the past.

He said: ''I didn't take them. I mean I did initially while I was in the hospital, so in the operation.

''But being that I had taken them in the past which increased it to recreational use I didn't want to fall prey to that. So I just didn't do it.

''I mean it hurts, but once your pain receptors in your brain, it changes the way you think all your cortisol, the dopamine, everything in your brain it changes.''