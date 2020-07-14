Marie Osmond has sent her ''deepest love and compassion'' to Lisa Marie Presley following the death of her son Benjamin.

Benjamin Keough - the singer's son from her first marriage to Danny Keough - reportedly took his own life at the age of 27 in California on Sunday (12.07.20), leaving his family distraught.

And Marie has now sent her condolences to Lisa Marie, as she says the subject is ''very close to home'' for her, after she too lost her son Michael when he took his own life in 2010.

Speaking through tears during an appearance on 'The Talk', Marie said: ''It's very close to home for me. When I heard the news, sorry, I just sat back and I relived it all again. I know exactly what she's going through. And it brought back all those feelings of the first time I saw him.

''That realisation, especially for Lisa - I mean, it's her baby, her boy, you know. And I know the grieving she has to be going through. It's really difficult.

''This is my opinion and something that I would suggest for anybody who goes through something like this - that the hardship is devastating on you as a mother, but I would be aware of those around you ... she has other children, and I listened to that statement, she's helping those kids. That's the best thing she can do right now is to be there for them because she may have lost a son, but they lost their own brother. My deepest love and compassion goes out to her and her family right now.''

Following Benjamin's tragic death, a spokesperson for Lisa Marie - who also has daughter Riley with Danny and 11-year-old twins Finley and Harper with her fourth husband Michael Lockwood - said: ''She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.''

Benjamin is said to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.