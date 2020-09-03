Marie Osmond is leaving 'The Talk' after just one season.

The 60-year-old singer has confirmed she is departing the CBS talk show to work on ''several projects'' with the show's former executive producer and showrunner John Redmann, and to see more of her family.

She wrote on Instagram: ''One of the highlights of my year at #TheTalk was working with my dear friend John Redmann (former EP and showrunner) and I'm excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing. Also, my husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn't been this alone together since 1982!! So, at this stage of my life, I'm looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids. (sic)''

CBS said in a statement to Deadline: ''Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with our audience.

''We will miss her humour, kindness and good nature, and wish her much success in her future endeavours.''

Marie joined 'The Talk' in May 2019, taking over from Sara Gilbert.

She said at the time: ''It is such a joy for me to be joining 'The Talk' in September.

''After guest co-hosting and appearing as a guest on the show throughout the years, I am thrilled to now call this my day job.''

It's not yet been announced who will take Marie's place on the show's 11th season, which is due to start production later this month.