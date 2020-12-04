Artist:
Song title: Oh Santa Ft. Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

The queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, is at it again and this time around she's enlisted the help of two rather special guests, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson as they sing-a-long on 'Oh Santa'. Mariah, Ariana and Jennifer make quite a formidable all girl super group for the festive season and boy do they look the part too.

Filmed and released as part of 'Mariah's Magical Christmas', an Apple TV special that also features appearances by rapper Snoop Dogg and actress/comedian Tiffany Haddish, 'Oh Santa' is the latest in a long line of Carey Christmas songs.   

With Ariana riding a wave of publicity and media attention following the release of her hugely successful album 'Positions' and Mariah always a certainty to pull in devotees as the holiday season approaches there's no way this isn't going to work.

The production is as polished as the shining baubles, the arrangement leaves no festive branch unturned and the harmonies are to die for. Throw in some cute kids wearing elf outfits and you've got yourself a slice of Christmas right there.

Mariah, who by the way looks no where near her half century, dazzles in her skimpy, blinged up dress as she stands on a mid-floor platform where she is joined by Ariana and J-Hud. The trio compliment each other perfectly as they share vocal duties. Mariah, as you'd expect, takes the lead but Ariana and Jennifer are not just backing singers, they're here to add to the mix. 

Grande and Hudson are both dressed in deep green, Ariana with a fur lined collar and cuffs and Jennifer in a sparkly evening dress, ensuring that both look suitably Christmassy. Santa's little elfin helpers dance around the stage as they pack the presents into the awaiting sleighs. It's a sing-a-long, clap-a-long Christmas classic. 

