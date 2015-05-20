Posted on 19 May 2015

When 19.05.2015

Mariah Carey dazzles in a pink dress as she leaves the studio where she appeared on 'Live! with Kelly and Michael' at Disneyland in Los Angeles, California. She can be seen waving to her fans as her entourage usher her away from the crowd. As she walks, she points to one fan (out of shot) and says, 'I love your shirt!'.

The singer - who recently performed at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards - is currently performing a 2-leg residency at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, though recently had to cancel one show after falling ill with bronchitis.

Contactmusic

