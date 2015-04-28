When 27.04.2015
Mariah Carey speaks at the official opening ceremony of her Las Vegas residency, which will begin at Caesars Palace Resort and Casino in May 2015. Hundreds of fans flocked to see their musical hero, a fact which did not pass Carey by. 'I just want to say, I wouldn't be anywhere without my fans and I will never ever forget that', the singer gushed.
She was also seen filming the fans with her own phone and reminding everyone that her new single 'Infinity' is out now, with the accompanying compilation album '#1 to Infinity' available later this year.
