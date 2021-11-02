Mariah Carey is starting Christmas in November with the release of a new festive single featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin.

The Queen of Christmas teased fans that she was ready to kick off "Mariah season" with a teaser clip of her bashing up pumpkins with "It's Not Time" carved into them with a candy cane baseball bat the day after Halloween (01.11.21).

In the Yuletide-themed video soundtracked by Mariah's festive hit, 'All I Want For Christmas is You', the 52-year-old megastar could be seen in a glittery Santa suit as she teased the release date of the track, which is now known to be called 'Fall in Love at Christmas', with "11/5" stuck on a present.

At the end of the clip, a note read: "It's time!!! To smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie ... cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving!!!"

The post was captioned on Twitter: "Ready? Let’s go! #MariahSZN."

And hours later, the 'Hero' hitmaker announced that the collaboration with the 23-year-old 'Young Dumb & Broke' singer and the 51-year-old gospel star will drop on Friday (05.12.21).

Alongside the artwork featuring the three as children at Christmas and a 30-second clip of the power ballad, Mariah tweeted: "Fall in Love at Christmas @thegr8khalid

@kirkfranklin.

"Out 11/5 Pre order the CD @ http://smarturl.it/FILAC (sic)"

In 2020, Mariah reportedly spent £4 million on her Apple TV+ Christmas special.

The chart-topping star spent an eye-watering amount of money on the star-studded special, which featured appearances from the likes of Ariana Grande and Snoop Dogg.

An insider explained: "Mariah wanted her Apple TV special to blow everything else out of the water.

"And it did just that - not only in the reviews and ratings but in the budget. Overall it cost £4 million to make, with cash being spent on securing the big names."

Mariah was determined not to cut any corners with her special and was therefore willing to commit a huge amount of money to ensure it was as she'd hoped it would be.

The source added: "Mariah does nothing by half and the special was created with huge production values. Her styling alone, including hair and make-up, cost more than £125,000, let alone the other £20,000 that she racked up in expenses and costs.

"But everyone who knows Mariah knows she’s worth every penny."