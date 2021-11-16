Mariah Carey has teamed up with Target and Walmart on a festive collection.
Mariah Carey is launching a Christmas collection at Target and Walmart.
The 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' hitmaker - who is often dubbed the Queen of Christmas - has announced a festive line, including dog jumpers, baubles, socks, blankets, stockings, and more.
The 'Hero' hitmaker tweeted: "I’m not sure if you’re aware, but Christmas is kind of my thing! Ha ha! Excited to share my limited holiday collection with you! Pre-order now at http://mariahschristmasshop.com Coming soon to Target and Wal-Mart. (sic)"
Upon clicking on mariahschristmasshop.com, an introduction reads: "It is the most wonderful time of year! Explore a wide range of Christmas collectibles from cozy wearables to merry decorations inspired by Mariah Carey’s chart-topping classic, 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'."
Mariah surprised fans last week by dropping a new Christmas gospel ballad featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin.
The 23-year-old 'Young Dumb & Broke' singer and the 51-year-old gospel star feature on 'Fall in Love at Christmas'.
Meanwhile, the 'We Belong Together' hitmaker has just announced she is airing a follow-up to last year's festive show 'Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special' with a new Apple TV+ programme, 'Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues'.
As part of the special, the megastar will treat fans to a world-exclusive performance of 'Fall in Love at Christmas'.
Following the premiere of 'The Magic Continues', fans around the world will be able to relive the magic of last year's season special which featured guest stars such as 'thank u next' singer Ariana Grande, 'Dreamgirls' star Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, and many others
The special will air globally on AppleTV+ this December.
It was previously claimed the 'Fantasy hitmaker spent a staggering £4 million on last year's Christmas special.
