'All I Want for Christmas Is You' has hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the third time, setting a new chart record.
Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas is You' has set a new chart record.
The festive pop song - which was written by Mariah back in 1994 and has charted every year since - has hit No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the third time and in doing so has become the first song in history of the chart to have three separate runs in the top spot.
Mariah said: "Yes! I can't even know what to say. The kids just woke me up with confetti, [Bryan] Tanaka[boyfriend }brought in two mimosas - one for me, one for him. This type of news - it's never like 'Oh my God, I'm so bored of this news' - to have another Billboard Hot 100 [number one] with this song that means so much to me - I can't even, I literally don't know what to say."
The 52-year-old popstar went on to thank listeners around the world for their support over the years, and gave special mention to the Lambily - the name she gives to her superfans, a combination of the words "lamb" and "family."
Speaking on a voice note posted to Twitter, she gushed: "I'm just so thankful. I really am thankful - especially the Lambily because you guys never ever gave up on me, with this song especially. I think people supported it through good times, bad times, whatever. I love you. Merry Christmas. Cheers you guys. I cannot thank you enough. "
The song was originally written for Mariah's fourth studio album 'Merry Christmas' and reached #12 on the charts , hitting the top 10 for the first time in 2017, before hitting the top spot in 2019 and 2020.
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
Everyone knows how committed Batman is to his cause, he spends his days in the...
This is an strangely slushy movie from Lee Daniels, whose last two films (Precious and...
Cecil Gaines is a modest and dedicated butler at the White House who manages to...
Watch the trailer for Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire Precious is the...
After enduring Mariah Carey's film debut, Glitter, I'm reminded of a bit from Chris Rock's...
You know something is just not right about a movie when even the most insignificant...