Mariah Carey's kids ''help her heal'' from past heartbreaks.

The 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' singer has nine-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with former husband Nick Cannon and believes that their ''unconditional love'' is only matched by her diehard fans.

In a clip from a new interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on Wednesday's (23.09.20) episode of the 'Today' show, Mariah said: ''Every time we have a moment that feels and authentic and genuine, it's loving them unconditionally.''

Mariah is the latest guest on Oprah's AppleTV+ series, 'The Oprah Conversation', and a trailer shows the pair discussing the singer's romantic history with ex-husbands Tommy Mottola and Cannon.

She says of one of her past loves: ''I did feel that I was held captive in that relationship.''

Carey and Winfrey are also seen discussing topics ranging from the time the 'We Belong Together' singer was held in the backseat of a police car to a moment of her life where Mariah didn't feel ''worthy of existing''.

The 50-year-old singer tells Oprah in the clip: ''I wouldn't have gone here if I hadn't been treated as an ATM machine with a wig on.''

It is not made clear what she is discussing, but Oprah, 66, responds: ''The loneliness and sadness behind the facade, I now understand it.''

The trailer also hints that the pair will chat about something that Mariah has ''never spoken about''.

Carey's appearance on the show comes just before the release of her highly-anticipated memoir, 'The Meaning of Mariah Carey', which is due out on September 29.