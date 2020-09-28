Mariah Carey worked on an alternative rock album in the 1990s, which got her ''through some dark days''.

The 50-year-old singer has shared a snippet from her memoir, 'The Making of Mariah Carey', on Twitter which featured a section about recording the alternative album with rock band Chick when she was making her fifth studio album 'Daydream', which was released in 1995.

She wrote: ''Fun fact: I did an alternative album while I was making Daydream. Just for laughs, but it got me through some dark days. Here's a little of what I wrote about it in #TheMeaningOfMariahCarey Love-you gesture S/O to my friend Clarissa who performs the lead w/ me as a hidden layer #Chick #TMOMC (sic)''

Mariah shared a clip of Chick song 'Demented' playing over the top of an excerpt from her book.

The passage reads: ''I'd bring my little alt-rock song to the band and hum a silly guitar riff. They would pick it up and we would record it immediately. It was irreverent, raw, and urgent, and the band got into it. I actually started to love some of the songs. I would fully commit to my character.

''I was playing with the style of the breezy-grunge, punk-light white female singers who were popular at the time. You know the ones who seemed to be so carefree with their feelings and their image. They could be angry, angsty, and messy, with old shoes, wrinkled slips, and unruly eyebrows, while every move I made was so calculated and manicured.

''I wanted to break free, let loose, and express my misery - but I also wanted to laugh. I totally looked forward to doing my alter-ego band sessions after Daydream each night.''