Maria Shriver told Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger they'll have a ''beautiful'' baby.

The 64-year-old journalist was joined by her daughter and son-in-law on her and son Patrick's Instagram Live show, and after the 'Jurassic World' actor spoke of his joy at joining their ''gorgeous family'', the NBC anchor admitted she's looking forward to them making it bigger.

Chris praised Maria and Patrick's 'HomeTogether' show, as he said: ''I really love what you're doing.

''This is really fun, and being right here, right now, it's just uncanny, you guys are both just so beautiful.

''I'm so lucky to have married into such a gorgeous family.''

And Maria pointed out there is another special addition to the family on the way.

She added: ''You're gonna have another beautiful family member.''

The couple hadn't officially confirmed Katherine's pregnany but were recently reported to be set to welcome a baby into the world, a sibling for Chris' seven-year-old son, Jack, whom he has with ex-wife Anna Faris.

And an insider has said Katherine and Chris - who tied the knot in June 2019 - were originally keeping her pregnancy private so they could ''enjoy this time'' for themselves, but are now ''excited to share the news with everyone''.

A source said: ''Chris and Katherine are so happy. They wanted to enjoy this time privately for as long as possible, but now that Katherine is showing more, they're excited to share the news with everyone.''

Katherine's father Arnold has Schwarzenegger also spoke about the prospect of his daughter starting a family with Chris as he said he is ''looking forward'' to becoming a grandfather, but isn't ''pushing'' the pair to have kids.

He previously explained: ''I don't push it because I know it's going to happen eventually. It's up to Chris and her when they want to do that but I'm looking forward it to, yes.''