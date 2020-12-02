Margot Robbie is in talks to replace Emma Stone in ‘Babylon’.

Emma, 32, has exited the cast of Damien Chazelle’s upcoming Old Hollywood epic due to a scheduling conflict, and it has now been reported that Margot, 30, is being lined up by producers to replace her, according to The Wrap.

If Margot does land the role, she’ll be reuniting with her ‘Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood’ co-star Brad Pitt, who remains attached as the film is still moving forward.

‘Babylon’ is being distributed by Paramount, who have currently slated the production for a Christmas Day 2021 release, although the movie was supposed to begin filming in Los Angeles before the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to plans, so it’s unclear whether the release will be pushed back.

While plot details are still being kept under wraps, the film is reportedly a period drama set in the late 1920s and early ’30s in Hollywood at the turn in the movie industry between silents and talkies.

‘Babylon’ will be produced by Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe, Marc Platt, and Tobey Maguire.

Meanwhile, Brad is also set to star in the upcoming David Leitch movie 'Bullet Train’, which is based on the Japanese Novel 'Maria Beetle' by Kotaro Isaka.

Brad will star alongside Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Logan Lerman and Andrew Koji in the production, which tells the story of a group of assassins with different motives aboard a train in Tokyo, Japan.

Leitch - who helmed 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' - and his wife Kelly McCormick will produce the film, through their company 87North, as will Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick, while Brittany Morrissey will executive produce.