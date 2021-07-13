Margot Robbie taking a break from portraying Harley Quinn and is unsure if she will play the character once again.
Margot Robbie is taking a break from playing Harley Quinn.
The 31-year-old actress has played the villain in three DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movies in the past five years and confirmed that she intends to rest the character after working on 'Birds of Prey' and 'The Suicide Squad' in recent years.
Margot told Entertainment Weekly: "It was kind of back-to-back filming 'Birds'... and filming this, so I was kind of like, oof, I need a break from Harley because she's exhausting."
The 'Wolf of Wall Street' actress confessed that she in the dark as to when she will play the role again.
Margot said: "I don't know when we're next going to see her. I'm just as intrigued as everyone else is."
She recently suggested that Harley Quinn is a more independent character than in previous films as she is no longer dependent on The Joker.
Margot explained: "To me, she has so many facets to her personality, it's an endless thing to explore with people.
"I think in the first 'Suicide Squad' film she had a certain confidence and cockiness, knowing that she had the protection of the Joker. She was like, 'I'll go on this mission, and he'll get me out of here in a second' ... that was kind of her prerogative on that film.
"Then in 'Birds of Prey' it was, 'Oh s***, it's a scary, cold world.' Maybe I can't do it."
The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star thinks the new film will show how much her alter ego has grown in confidence.
She added: "In this film, time has passed, it doesn't directly link to either of those films, but it's not something that Harley is wrestling with anymore. She's not waiting for Mr. J to show up and she's not wondering if she can do it on her own. She knows."
