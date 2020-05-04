Margot Robbie is to receive banjo lessons from Marcus Mumford.

The 'Suicide Squad' actress has taken up the musical instrument while quarantining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and after revealing her new hobby to Carey Mulligan, the 'Promising Young Woman' star offered the services of her ''bored'' husband as a teacher.

Interviewing Carey for Australia's Vogue magazine, Margot said: ''I went out to buy myself a banjo! I'm learning French right now, too, and I was like: 'Now's the time', because I've always wanted to play the banjo.''

Carey replied: ''I know someone who could give you lessons on FaceTime.

''He is really, really bored, he would 100 per cent give you lessons. I'll hook you up.''

The 'Bombshell' star was delighted with the offer.

She said: ''Really? I would actually really love that...

''I think everyone is going to come out of this with a whole new perspective of life and a whole array of very bizarre hobbies.''

While Margot, 29, has taken up French and the banjo, the 'Great Gatsby' star - who has children Evelyn, four, and Wilfred, two, with Marcus - has vowed to use her time in self-isolation to learn to knit.

She said: ''I was prepping a job and we were going to start shooting in a couple of weeks. I feel like we're all going through shock and trying to readjust [in lockdown].

''I just ordered a knitting set from Amazon so I could learn to knit. I went: 'This is the time.' ''

The 34-year-old actress admitted the pandemic has left her feeling very emotional.

She said: ''I went to the supermarket to get our food shopping and I know I can't, but I want to hug everyone who is at the till and those teenagers stocking the shelves.

''I'm like: 'Man, you are doing something so great and important.' It's making me cry a lot.

''A lot of it is so sad but also when you see examples of humanity at its absolute best, when people are really doing astonishing things.''