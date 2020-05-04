Margot Robbie is to receive banjo lessons from Marcus Mumford after picking up the instrument during lockdown.
Margot Robbie is to receive banjo lessons from Marcus Mumford.
The 'Suicide Squad' actress has taken up the musical instrument while quarantining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and after revealing her new hobby to Carey Mulligan, the 'Promising Young Woman' star offered the services of her ''bored'' husband as a teacher.
Interviewing Carey for Australia's Vogue magazine, Margot said: ''I went out to buy myself a banjo! I'm learning French right now, too, and I was like: 'Now's the time', because I've always wanted to play the banjo.''
Carey replied: ''I know someone who could give you lessons on FaceTime.
''He is really, really bored, he would 100 per cent give you lessons. I'll hook you up.''
The 'Bombshell' star was delighted with the offer.
She said: ''Really? I would actually really love that...
''I think everyone is going to come out of this with a whole new perspective of life and a whole array of very bizarre hobbies.''
While Margot, 29, has taken up French and the banjo, the 'Great Gatsby' star - who has children Evelyn, four, and Wilfred, two, with Marcus - has vowed to use her time in self-isolation to learn to knit.
She said: ''I was prepping a job and we were going to start shooting in a couple of weeks. I feel like we're all going through shock and trying to readjust [in lockdown].
''I just ordered a knitting set from Amazon so I could learn to knit. I went: 'This is the time.' ''
The 34-year-old actress admitted the pandemic has left her feeling very emotional.
She said: ''I went to the supermarket to get our food shopping and I know I can't, but I want to hug everyone who is at the till and those teenagers stocking the shelves.
''I'm like: 'Man, you are doing something so great and important.' It's making me cry a lot.
''A lot of it is so sad but also when you see examples of humanity at its absolute best, when people are really doing astonishing things.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
This biopic about Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne may look like the usual lushly...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
Like most men and women of his time, Alan Alexander Milne - professionally known as...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
It's been nearly 30 years since the last live-action Tarzan movie, and yet it still...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
Being over 40 and a female journalist in the city means you don't necessarily get...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...