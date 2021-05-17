Margot Robbie has suggested that Peter Capaldi will bring "gravitas" to the role of The Thinker in 'The Suicide Squad'.
Margot Robbie thinks Peter Capaldi will bring "gravitas" to 'The Suicide Squad'.
The 63-year-old actor will star in the DC Extended Universe sequel as The Thinker and Margot - who reprises the role of Harley Quinn - is convinced the former 'Doctor Who' actor will do "justice" to the part.
Margot told Den of Geek: "The character is definitely done justice.
"He's such an exceptional actor and he's such a lovely guy ... It's funny, it's a huge cast, but we really all did do a lot together. I don't want to give away anything, so I won't tell you what to expect, but he brings gravitas to the role."
Peter joins stars such as Idris Elba, John Cena and Sylvester Stallone in James Gunn's flick and previously explained how he loved the "positive and warm" atmosphere on set.
He said: "I've just got to say what an amazing experience it was, in regards of (director James Gunn) and all of (my co-stars). You know, the atmosphere on that set was so positive and what a warm, wonderful supportive place to be.
"Not everyone has been in a big superhero movie, even if they've been 'Doctor Who' or anything like that. So to walk on to a set like that can be quite intimidating. But the welcome that (everybody) provided was just fantastic."
James previously suggested that fans don't need to watch 'Suicide Squad' before they see 'The Suicide Squad' as the plots are unrelated.
A fan quizzed the filmmaker on Twitter, writing: "I didn't see the 2016 'Suicide Squad'. Will I be hopelessly lost if I didn't watch it before seeing yours?"
James replied: "No, you will be just fine."
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
This biopic about Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne may look like the usual lushly...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
Like most men and women of his time, Alan Alexander Milne - professionally known as...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
It's been nearly 30 years since the last live-action Tarzan movie, and yet it still...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
Being over 40 and a female journalist in the city means you don't necessarily get...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...