Margot Robbie has joined the cast of Wes Anderson's new movie.

The 31-year-old actress has boarded the all-star ensemble for the acclaimed director's upcoming project as she joins Tom Hanks, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton in the film.

Wes is writing and directing the movie, which is expected to be shot in Spain, but plot details are being kept firmly under wraps.

Insiders have told The Hollywood Reporter that Margot's role is thought to be supporting in nature.

Hanks is teaming up with Wes for the first time on the untitled film but is also reported to have only a small part.

Bill, Tilda and Adrien Brody are all regular collaborators with Anderson and feature in his recent movie 'The French Dispatch'.

Margot is currently on the big screen as Harley Quinn in the superhero flick 'The Suicide Squad' but recently confessed that she has a crisis of confidence whenever she starts a new acting job – even when reprising the role of Harley - and has to turn to her husband Tom Ackerley for support.

The 'I, Tonya' star told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Even though Harley is a character I have played before, I still got scared before shooting because I’m always nervous to start any job.

"I have this complete crisis of faith and think, 'Oh my gosh, I’m not even good at acting and I can’t do this'.

"Every time I do a movie, I turn to my husband and I’m like, 'I don’t think I can do this'. He says something like, 'You do this every time. You’ll be fine'."