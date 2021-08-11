Margot Robbie has joined the likes of Tom Hanks, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton in the cast of Wes Anderson's upcoming film.
Margot Robbie has joined the cast of Wes Anderson's new movie.
The 31-year-old actress has boarded the all-star ensemble for the acclaimed director's upcoming project as she joins Tom Hanks, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton in the film.
Wes is writing and directing the movie, which is expected to be shot in Spain, but plot details are being kept firmly under wraps.
Insiders have told The Hollywood Reporter that Margot's role is thought to be supporting in nature.
Hanks is teaming up with Wes for the first time on the untitled film but is also reported to have only a small part.
Bill, Tilda and Adrien Brody are all regular collaborators with Anderson and feature in his recent movie 'The French Dispatch'.
Margot is currently on the big screen as Harley Quinn in the superhero flick 'The Suicide Squad' but recently confessed that she has a crisis of confidence whenever she starts a new acting job – even when reprising the role of Harley - and has to turn to her husband Tom Ackerley for support.
The 'I, Tonya' star told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Even though Harley is a character I have played before, I still got scared before shooting because I’m always nervous to start any job.
"I have this complete crisis of faith and think, 'Oh my gosh, I’m not even good at acting and I can’t do this'.
"Every time I do a movie, I turn to my husband and I’m like, 'I don’t think I can do this'. He says something like, 'You do this every time. You’ll be fine'."
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
Before it plays host to some iconic artists and acts, including Billy Ocean, The Specials, The Kaiser Chiefs and James (Among many others) Dreamland...
This biopic about Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne may look like the usual lushly...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
Like most men and women of his time, Alan Alexander Milne - professionally known as...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
It's been nearly 30 years since the last live-action Tarzan movie, and yet it still...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
Being over 40 and a female journalist in the city means you don't necessarily get...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...