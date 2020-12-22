Margot Robbie has hinted that her upcoming 'Barbie' movie will defy the expectations of the audience.
Margot Robbie has hinted that her 'Barbie' movie will be very different to what anyone expects.
The 30-year-old actress has long been attached to play the iconic toy in a live-action movie and has vowed to give audiences "something totally different" to what they would expect from the famous Mattel doll, revealing that she and her LuckyChap Entertainment Company love doing things "a little left of centre".
Margot told The Hollywood Reporter: "Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, 'Oh Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is', but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different – the thing you didn't know you wanted.'"
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have signed up to write the script for the movie and Margot's producing partner Josey McNamara believes that the acclaimed duo will help change viewers expectations of the project.
He explained: "As Margot said, you think you know what the movie is with Margot as Barbie, but Greta and Noah have subverted it, and we can't wait to get into that one."
Margot added that she hopes to provoke "thoughtful conversation" with the flick.
The 'Birds of Prey' star said: "Now, can we truly honour the IP and the fan base and also surprise people? Because if we can do all that and provoke a thoughtful conversation, then we're really firing on all cylinders."
The film centres on Barbie being expelled from Barbie Land for failing to live up to the expectations of its residents and Robbie hopes that it will put some "positivity out in the world".
She previously said: "I think it's a great opportunity to put some positivity out in the world and a change to be aspirational for younger kids."
Barbie was created by Ruth Handler after being inspired by watching her daughter Barbara play with paper dolls as if they were adults.
Ruth along with the help of her husband Elliot - who was a co-founder of toy company Mattel - developed and launched Barbie in 1959 and they instantly had a hit on their hands which has lasted to this day.
