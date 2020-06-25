Margaret Qualley's Chanel bag makes her feel cool.

The 25-year-old actress is the new face of the Chanel 19 handbag and says the accessory always makes her feel amazing.

Margaret told British Vogue: ''I like how casual it is, you know? It's special, but in an easy way. I feel slightly cooler when I wear it. When I grow up I hope to be as cool as the Chanel 19 bag.''

The bag campaign was photographed by Steven Meisel and directed by Sofia Coppola and Margaret said it was inspired by 90s fashion.

She explained: ''Sofia really wanted the shoot to feel playful - a kind of nostalgia for those '90s advertisements where women are smiling and laughing. You maybe don't see that as often anymore because there's this fixation on being cool and not caring. But I care so much about everything, and I'm really not cool, so it worked in my favour. She really encouraged me to be goofy.''

And Margaret was also full of praise for Virginie Viard, Karl Lagerfeld's successor at Chanel.

She said: ''Virginie... she really is remarkable. Everything she makes feels very classic - but never forced, just effortless and natural. Yet, at the same time, she's kind of rock and roll and cool.''