Marc Jacobs' pearls have become his “good luck charm”.

The 57-year-old designer has revealed that putting on his Mikimoto pearl necklace has become a daily ritual and part of his "self-care” routine.

He told Harper's Bazaar: "I talked about buying a pearl necklace for so many years. And I never did. Then last Christmas, I said, 'This is it. I’m doing it. I’m going to Mikimoto and I’m going to get my pearl necklace.' Now [the pearls] have become like a good luck charm. Since we’ve been in quarantine, it became very important to me, when I wake up in the morning, to do the things that bring me joy. Like, I don’t want to sit around in sweatpants. Fashion is such a big and important part of my life. The pearls are part of my ritual of self-care, and I can be of service to other people when I take care of myself. So it is kind of a symbol of my well-being in a way, you know, that I care."

Meanwhile, the fashion muse recently made a film about his life in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jacobs documented being locked down at the Mercer Hotel in New York, where he moved with his long-time collaborator, Nick Newbold, as the city went into lockdown last year.

The film titled 'A New York Story’ was released in October.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: “A labor of love in the time of Corona. Directed, Filmed, Edited and Produced by Nick Newbold.

“While in lockdown at the Mercer Hotel the only real, deep, human connection I had was to Nick Newbold. The best friend I could ever wish for. We work together on everything. I trust him with everything. Nick is that guy, the one who if you are lucky, you get the chance to know and grow with all of your life. A truly extraordinary human being that you have the privilege to call your friend. Or as I call him, Nick. #chosenfamily (sic)"

The film starts as he first enters their hotel and follows him as he orders food, give his dogs Neville and Lady a bath, and Jacobs learns to perfect his smoky eye and uses a box dye when his hair is in need of a refresh.

From start to finish, the short film follows Jacobs as he takes his first steps out of his hotel room and onto the abandoned streets of New York.

He heads down to the hotel’s empty basement bar with the camera watching as he taps his Rick Owens-booted foot to the music and sipping a Diet Coke completely alone.

The film also sees Jacobs step into a series of supporting roles, including that of an engineer called up to his room, the housekeeper, the barman, and the concierge.

Although the film rarely shows the fashion designer interact with another human, he does share the odd FaceTime call with his husband Char Defrancesco.