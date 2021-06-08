Manic Street Preachers have rescheduled their NHS tribute shows until later this year.

The 'Everything Must Go' rockers were set to play two sold out gigs at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena in December last year before moving them to July, but now they have been pushed back a second time.

In a statement on Tuesday morning (08.06.21), the band's team confirmed: "Manic Street Preachers have moved their previously announced shows in July at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena to Sunday 19th and Monday 20th September 2021.

"All tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates."

The first night is a free show for NHS workers, while the second is a ticketed event with all profits being donated to NHS Wales charities.

"For anybody who is unable to make the free show for NHS staff should contact Ticketmaster so they can be offered to another member of NHS staff.

"For anybody who is unable to make the rescheduled date for the fundraising NHS charities show, refunds will be available at point of purchase."

Tickets for each of the previous dates will only be valid for the respective rescheduled date.

The ‘Motorcycle Emptiness’ hitmakers are set to release their 14th album 'The Ultra Livid Lament' in September, and frontman James Dean Bradfield previously insisted there would be no songs about the pandemic on the LP.

He explained: "We’re trying to make sure that we’re not writing about the [COVID-19] situation too much. It would feel like it was adding insult to injury.”

In March, bassist Nicky Wire teased that the LP is shaping up to be "an expansive record".

He shared: "We've written one really brilliant Manics song called 'Orwellian'.

"We've demoed that and it feels like a bit of a signpost to where we're going. It's got a bit of an 'If You Tolerate This' retro-futurism about it. It's our shining light at the moment."