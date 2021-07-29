Manic Street Preachers will play an intimate gig in Cardiff next month for Radio 2 Live.

The Welsh rockers are the third act confirmed for the BBC radio station's concert series, with James Dean Bradfield and co set to play St. David’s Hall on August 12.

Frontman James Dean said: “We are really excited to be playing St David’s Hall in Cardiff on August 12th for Radio 2 Live. I’ve seen bands and artists including The Waterboys, Echo and the Bunnymen, John Grant and Gary Numan perform on stage there, and myself and Nicky Wire busked outside of it in the mid 80s. Hopefully we can add to the musical memories we have experienced there.”

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, said: “New for 2021 and beyond, Radio 2 Live will take the spirit of our very special radio station around the UK. Manic Street Preachers delivered an incredible performance for Radio 2 Live at Hyde Park in 2018, so we’re thrilled to be bringing them to Cardiff to perform an intimate set for their fans in Wales. Listeners and viewers can watch these exclusive performances from the Manic Street Preachers, Texas and Steps on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer in September.”

Earlier this week, Zoe Ball announced on the Breakfast Show that Texas will play Glasgow on August 4 and Steps will perform in Manchester on August 10.

Jeff Smith, Head of Music for Radio 2, commented: “Radio 2 is committed to bringing live music performance to its listeners as we know how much they love to listen and watch their favourite artists perform the songs they adore. Over the past year, Radio 2 House Music has done a brilliant job with performances from Joan Armatrading, Kelly Clarkson, Rag’n’Bone Man and many more, but now it’s time to get back to live performance in front of an audience. Radio 2 Live is going to feature incredible sets from major artists, in front of what I’m sure will be a very excited audience of Radio 2 listeners.”

Although capacity is limited, the sets will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds from September 11, with a special highlights show on Radio 2 from 7pm and 9pm the following evening.

Tickets will be allocated via a ballot following registration at bbc.co.uk/radio2live.