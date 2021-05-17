Mandy Moore thanked her beauty team for making her feel like a "glam lady for a few hours" at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The 37-year-old actress - who welcomed her first child, son August, with husband Taylor Goldsmith into the world in February - made her first red carpet appearance since giving birth at the ceremony at Los Angeles' Palladium on Sunday (16.05.21), and she gushed over the work of her hair and make-up team.

Mandy - who wowed in a bright yellow gown - wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Mama got dressed up on a Sunday.

"And thank you @kevinmichaelericon @streicherhair for making me feel like a glam lady for a few hours. Now back home to feed this baby. (sic)"

The 'This Is Us' star returned to work just a month after giving birth, but it only took the brunette beauty a few hours at the MTV Awards to miss her family.

She added: "Being out in the world for a brief moment was lovely .... ready to crawl back in my bubble though. Also my boobs are about to explore. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Mandy - who transforms into an older version of her 'This Is Us' character Rebecca Pearson on the show - recently joked that her son may need therapy when he sees her facial alterations.

Mandy shared a video of herself in full ageing make-up while breastfeeding the tot and said in the Instagram Story clip: "That's a wrap on season five. Now I'm just feeding my child. I hope he's not gonna need therapy for this later."

Mandy revealed that she had welcomed her baby boy into the world by sharing a picture of the newborn on Instagram earlier this year.

Alongside the adorable snap, she wrote: "Gus is here ... Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T (sic)"